DoJ Aims to Seize 280 Cryptocurrency Accounts Used by Hackers

The Department of Justice is allegedly looking to seize 280 illegal cryptocurrency accounts that may have been used by North Korean government-backed hackers to launder millions in stolen funds through a Chinese network. The DoJ filed a civil forfeiture complaint against North Korea on Thursday, signifying the first move of a broader effort to shut down the state-sponsored cyberattacks on currency exchanges.

In the complaint, two virtual currency exchange attacks that occurred in 2019 are highlighted as being conducted by North Korean hackers. However, the DoJ has also accused Chinese threat actors of involvement in the campaign and helping to launder more than $250 million cumulated over a dozen exchange attacks.