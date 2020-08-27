CyberNews Briefs

Your email threads are now being hijacked by the QBot Trojan

27 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Check Point researchers published a report detailing an ongoing campaign involving the QBot Trojan. Its operators have been targeting legitimate email threats to steal credentials and financial data through injecting the prolific malware by leveraging loopholes in the Microsoft Outlook software. Outlook is reportedly susceptible to a module that can collect and compromise email threads when infected.

QBot has allegedly claimed at least 100,000 victims across Israel, the US, India, and several other countries. The malware is not only an information-stealer but can also deploy ransomware and perform other sophisticated and dangerous capabilities. This new variant is being deployed by the operators of the Emotet Trojan as a malicious payload. According to researchers, one extensive campaign in July impacted 5% of organizations worldwide.

Read More: Your email threads are now being hijacked by the QBot Trojan

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US Arrests Tourist Over Malware Conspiracy

August 27, 2020

‘Transparent Tribe’ APT Group Deploys New Android Spyware for Cyber Espionage

August 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2