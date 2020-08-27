Your email threads are now being hijacked by the QBot Trojan

Check Point researchers published a report detailing an ongoing campaign involving the QBot Trojan. Its operators have been targeting legitimate email threats to steal credentials and financial data through injecting the prolific malware by leveraging loopholes in the Microsoft Outlook software. Outlook is reportedly susceptible to a module that can collect and compromise email threads when infected.

QBot has allegedly claimed at least 100,000 victims across Israel, the US, India, and several other countries. The malware is not only an information-stealer but can also deploy ransomware and perform other sophisticated and dangerous capabilities. This new variant is being deployed by the operators of the Emotet Trojan as a malicious payload. According to researchers, one extensive campaign in July impacted 5% of organizations worldwide.

