Robotaxi Startup Voyage Loads Self-Driving Vans With Coronavirus-Killing Tech

27 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

A self-driving startup that caters to the elderly has transformed its autonomous minivans to self-sterilize the vehicle’s interior after each ride through a high-tech ultraviolet lighting system. The company, Voyage, adapted the sterilization technique from ambulances dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Voyage’s new technological implementation is being tested in the G3 version of the self-driving Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans in San Jose.

The G3 system consists of upgraded software, sensors, and computing power. The system was developed in a partnership with Fiat Chrysler, Nvidia, and Blackberry. The cost of this technology was only half of its previous venture, according to a Voyage spokesperson. The goal behind the program is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from passenger to passenger in the self-driving cars through sterilizing the interior between rides. Not only does the ultraviolet tech kill COVID-19, but it can also rid the autonomous vehicle of other infectious viruses such as the flu.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

