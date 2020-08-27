Iran Grants U.N. Watchdog Access to Suspected Nuclear Sites

Iran has reportedly agreed to allow UN inspectors access to sites where suspected nuclear activity is occurring. The country has been accused of denying sanctions and carrying out illicit nuclear-weapons programs in the past. The US and European powers have been applying pressure on Iran to cooperate with the probe, which aims to determine if the country is harboring undeclared nuclear material.

Iran’s agreeance to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency, a UN nuclear watchdog, into the sites has helped to deflect pressure from Washington after its proposed multilateral sanctions faced international criticism. Iran will permit access to the sites, and the UN watchdog pledged to protect confidential information to a certain extent. The sites are located outside Tehran and near the city of Isfahan.

