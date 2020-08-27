Louisiana has been preparing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall over the past week, however, the high category hurricane has caused flash flooding and left an estimated 390,000 homes without power. Weather experts warned that the category four storms might be one of the strongest to ever hit the Gulf Coast, with winds of up to 150mph. Half a million residents were advised to evacuate their homes due to potentially “unsurvivable” oncoming conditions.

Hurricane Laura reached landfall shortly after midnight last night in Cameron, Louisiana. However, Laura’s winds calmed down to 130mph after hitting land, and it was downgraded to a category three storm as of 4:00 am. The storm is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland, being downgraded to a category two. However, the storm surge may still penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.

Read More: Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana