Cisco Patches ‘High-Severity’ Bugs Impacting Switches, Fibre Storage

Cisco has recently patched nine bugs, eight of which are classified as high severity vulnerabilities that present an active threat to users. Cisco has disclosed all eight of the flaws that impact several different aspects of its networking gear, including switches and fiber storage functions. Six security alerts were issued for Cisco’s NX-OS due to a series of vulnerabilities that impact the company’s Nexus-series Ethernet switches.

Cisco uploaded a Security Advisory on Wednesday alerting users to the flaws and urging them to patch the vulnerabilities as soon as possible. On top of the eight high severity vulnerabilities, Cisco also patched a ninth medium severity bug that lies in the Cisco Unified Computing System management software. Two of the more threatening flaws, CVE-2020-3397 and CVE-2020-3398, could each allow an attacker to launch a DoS attack.