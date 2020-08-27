Afghanistan Floods Kill Dozens, with Many Still Missing

Flash flooding in Afghanistan has reportedly killed 86 people thus far and injured at least 106, however, dozens remain missing. The flooding occurred in the Parwan province of Afghanistan, triggered by torrential rain earlier in the week. The flooding has destroyed dozens of houses and vehicles as well as impacted infrastructure. A Parwan provincial spokeswoman stated on Wednesday that they fear the number of casualties could be much higher than reported.

Rescue teams have been in the area helping residents and searching for trapped survivors. Officials estimate that 1,500 houses in Parwan have been destroyed due to the flooding. Parwan is located just north of the country’s capital, Kabul. A spokesman for the Ministry of Disaster Management stated that the flooding was likely worsened due to climate change affecting the annual monsoon.