Global RiskNews Briefs

Two shot dead in third night of Wisconsin unrest

26 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, is in stable but serious condition after being shot by police at close range in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The event, which was captured by a neighbor on video, has sparked protests across the state and country. Police gave more information, such as that three people were shot. However, no further information has been released.

Amid the protests sparked by Blake’s injuries and treatment by the police, which many claims was an unnecessary use of force, three people have been shot. Two of the victims have died while the third was transported to a hospital but survived injuries. Although no details of the suspects have emerged, local media reports believe that the shots were fired after a conflict between the police and armed men guarding a gas station.

Read more: Two shot dead in third night of Wisconsin unrest

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Fresh clashes after Wisconsin shooting

August 25, 2020

Tens of thousands gather in Minsk to protest, as Lukashenko holds rival demonstration

August 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2