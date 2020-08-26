Two shot dead in third night of Wisconsin unrest

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old black man, is in stable but serious condition after being shot by police at close range in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. The event, which was captured by a neighbor on video, has sparked protests across the state and country. Police gave more information, such as that three people were shot. However, no further information has been released.

Amid the protests sparked by Blake’s injuries and treatment by the police, which many claims was an unnecessary use of force, three people have been shot. Two of the victims have died while the third was transported to a hospital but survived injuries. Although no details of the suspects have emerged, local media reports believe that the shots were fired after a conflict between the police and armed men guarding a gas station.

