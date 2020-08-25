Researchers Report Covid-19 Reinfection in Hong Kong

On Monday, scientists from the University of Hong Kong published a paper to the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal documenting a patient who was infected by the COVID-19 virus twice. This represents the first case of COVID-19 reinfection, leading researchers to believe that patients who have recovered from the virus are still susceptible to a second infection.

The case involves a 33-year-old man who was infected with the disease twice, the first time being symptomatic and the second, four months later, being asymptomatic. The findings, although based on just one patient, supports the theory that COVID-19 immunity only lasts a few months. However, researchers found refuge in the fact that the man was asymptomatic the second time he became infected. This has implications for vaccine developments and precautions for recovered patients.

