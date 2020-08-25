Global RiskNews Briefs

Researchers Report Covid-19 Reinfection in Hong Kong

25 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, scientists from the University of Hong Kong published a paper to the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal documenting a patient who was infected by the COVID-19 virus twice. This represents the first case of COVID-19 reinfection, leading researchers to believe that patients who have recovered from the virus are still susceptible to a second infection.

The case involves a 33-year-old man who was infected with the disease twice, the first time being symptomatic and the second, four months later, being asymptomatic. The findings, although based on just one patient, supports the theory that COVID-19 immunity only lasts a few months. However, researchers found refuge in the fact that the man was asymptomatic the second time he became infected. This has implications for vaccine developments and precautions for recovered patients.

Read More: Researchers Report Covid-19 Reinfection in Hong Kong

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

FBI Investigates COVID-19 Patient Data Breach

August 26, 2020

Australia secures deal for potential Covid-19 vaccine, will provide it free to all citizens

August 19, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2