Fresh clashes after Wisconsin shooting

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, a Black man named Jacob Blake is in stable condition after being shot point-blank in the back 7 times by a police officer. Blake was outside his residence and went to his car, opening the door before being shot by law enforcement. Blake’s three children were reportedly in the backseat of the car. A neighbor caught the incident on video, and the footage has been circulating the internet, angering many.

Following the event, there has been an outbreak of protests for the officers involved to face legal punishments for their actions, which many have stated were uncalled for and an unneccesary use of force. Across Kenosha, there have been buildings and cars set on fire during the demonstrations. Authorities have since re-instated a curfew that will take place at 8:00 p.m. and remain in motion until 7:00 a.m. Governor Tony Evers has called in the National Gaurd to aid the police in combatting the protestors. Blake’s father has told media that his son will likely be paralyzed by the waist down, according to early medical assessments.

