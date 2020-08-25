Dozens feared trapped in building collapse in India’s Maharashtra state

In India’s western Maharashtra state, building collapse has injured 18, and authorities believe that up to 60 more people are trapped in the rubble. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been searching through the remains after a five-story building collapsed in the city of Pune, located in the Raigad district.

The teams began searching the site this morning, and will likely soon be able to provide updates to the figures initially released by the National Disaster Response Force after the collapse. Authorities have ensured the public that timely measures will be taken to verify that all bodies are recovered from the ruins as response teams search for survivors.