TikTok to Launch Legal Action Against Trump Administration

TikTok is planning to sue the Trump administration over an Executive Order that will ban the social media platform in the US. Trump has signed the executive order, claiming that the company collects data on a large number of US citizens, posing a threat to national security. Trump also claims that the app is being used to build collections of US citizen’s personal information for blackmail, corporate espionage, and other means on behalf of China’s Communist Party.

Trump has also claimed that the app is used to spread fake news and censors content that China’s leaders dislike. The Commerce secretary has been tasked with coming up with a list of ill-defined “transactions” on behalf of TikTok parent company ByteDance that proves the company’s involvement with the Chinese government. TikTok has since promised to take legal action over the ban, as it claims the administration has tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.

