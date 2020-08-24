Global RiskNews Briefs

Iran Official Says Sabotage Caused Fire at Natanz Nuclear Site

24 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

In Iran, several recent explosions have lead officials to believe that foul play was involved, and after further investigation into an explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility, Iran has stated it was a result of sabotage operations. Security authorities researching the suspicious fire and blast determined that the fire may have been the result of cyber-sabotage made to look like an accident. The blast caused significant damage to the facility, and will likely slow Iran’s development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges.

The majority of the Natanz facility is underground and is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by UN nuclear watchdogs to ensure that Iran remains within UN regulations on nuclear arsenals. Iran has warned that Tehran plans to retaliate against any country perpetrating such attacks after a series of blasts at several infrastructure locations throughout the country prompted it to investigate foul play.

Read More: Iran Official Says Sabotage Caused Fire at Natanz Nuclear Site 

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Group of unskilled Iranian hackers behind recent attacks with Dharma ransomware

August 24, 2020

Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak

August 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2