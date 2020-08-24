News BriefsTechnology

Google Offering Near Real-Time Maps of Wildfire Boundaries

24 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Google has announced that it will launch new features that alert California residents to wildfires burning throughout the state. The feature will provide residents with information about the fires, including maps of their boundaries, within the company’s Maps offering, and in the Google search engine. Google plans to use data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellites to provide accurate and up-to-date information on the boundaries of the fire.

According to Google, the information will be provided in “near real-time,” with updates every hour. Google Maps will also administer warnings to users approaching an active wildfire, including information on the fires. Google stated that they had previously collaborated with emergency management officials in Colorado and California to develop the features.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

