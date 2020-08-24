Alexei Navalny’s Illness Latest Blow to Russia’s Struggling Opposition

An outspoken critic of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny has fallen ill after drinking tea that was allegedly laced with poison. Although Navalny was receiving treatment in Russia, he has since been evacuated to a Berlin hospital, where doctors have not provided updates on his condition or the cause of the illness. Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his sickness occurs amid efforts to crush Russia’s opposition groups.

Russian authorities have suppressed the opposition party’s activities by restraining their ability to protests in the streets or online, as well as effectively barring Kremlin critics from the political process and exiling prominent opposition leaders. Critics believe that Navalny was poisoned on behalf of the Kremlin, causing him to almost lose his life and threatening the livelihood of the opposition organization.

