Small, DIU-Approved Drones to be Made Available for Agencies to Purchase

Federal agencies will soon be able to purchase small Defense innovation Unit-tested drones through the General Services Administration schedule. The products will come from five companies that have been in collaboration with the government to produce and design the drones. Companies including Vantage Robotics, Parrot, and Skydio will be available to purchase from for government employees.

The availability has been in the works since last year when the DIU established that they should back up the Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program that was seeking low-cost and rapidly deployable technology that prioritizes safety. The program is monumental as it establishes the government employment of SUASs beyond Defense through allowing agencies to access the products and establish a drone fleet of US-made unmanned aerial vehicles.

