Senate Bill Would Expand Facial-Recognition Restrictions Nationwide

A new bill that is currently in the process of moving through the Senate aims to expand restrictions on the use of facial recognition technology after critics claimed the technology could have biases against gender, race, and ethnicity. The bill’s introduction comes as police departments across the US are being criticized for using invasive technology to identify Black Lives Matter protestors.

The proposed law would expand private citizens’ legal powers to sue companies that they feel violate their rights. In addition, the bill includes tighter restrictions on data collection and storage. The bill, which has been named the National Biometric Information Privacy Act, was introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley and Bernie Sanders. Another new policy that the bill would enact requires companies to acquire written consent before monitoring biometric data.