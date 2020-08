Colonel Assimi Goita, the Malian who staged a coup against the sitting president, who exited office peacefully, worked with US Special Operations. Officers state that Goita was trained by US military forces, including the US Army. Goita and several others marched to the President’s quarters and forcibly removed him from office, with Goita emerging as the temporary ruler.

Goita has promised fair and just elections that will reflect the wishes of the people. According to members of both the US and Malian militaries, Goita worked on fighting extremism in West Africa. Goita also allegedly attended several US-led training exercises. Not only has Goita been trained throughout the US, but he ha also received expertise and training from Germany and France.