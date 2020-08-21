Gaza militants fire 12 rockets, Israel strikes Hamas targets

Last night, Palestinian militants and Israeli forces clashed violently, exchanging missile fire. Nine of the twelve rockets launched by Palestine were intercepted, and Israel retaliated with three airstrikes on Hamas infrastructure and territory. The Israeli military disclosed the exchange of fire early on Friday morning.

This represents the most significant exchange of fire on the Gaza frontier in months, however, there have been no reported casualties although some buildings were likely destroyed. Over the past several weeks, Hamas has launched malicious balloons into Israel, ignited farmland, and shot missiles. Bomb-disposal units walked the streets to collect harmful material. This incident marks the escalation of decades-long tension between the two entities.

