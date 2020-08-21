Global RiskNews Briefs

Doctors say Putin critic can’t be moved to Germany

Alexei Navalny, a key figure in the opposition against sitting president Vladamir Putin, has been hospitalized after a suspected poisoning. Russian doctors have released information indicating that Navalny remains too unstable and ill to be transported to another medical location. Navalny has been in a coma since Thursday amid reports of a “deadly substance” dangerous to those around Navalny as well.

In Siberia where he is being treated, doctors claimed that they did not find poison in Navalny’s system and otherwise suspected a metabolic disorder resulting in low blood sugar that caused Navalny to lose consciousness on the plane. Navalny has been a prominent critic of Putin, and his team suspects that Navalny was poisoned at the airport cafe in Tomsk prior to his flight. German activists have supplied a plane, urging Russia to allow Navalny to travel to Berlin for treatment.

