Sweden records highest death tally in 150 years in first half of 2020

In Sweden, 51,405 deaths were registered in the first half of 2020, representing the country’s highest death tally in 150 years. According to the country’s statistics office, there were just 6,500 fatalities during the same period in 2019. This death toll has not been witnessed by Sweden since a famine struck the country in 1869, and 55,431 people died.

Alongside the fatalities information, the office of statistics also released information claiming that this year saw the lowest population increase in over a decade. The country saw a 6,860 increase in population in 2020, however, the increase was almost double that in 2019.