Amid weeks of protests, the Belarus chief prosecutor has allegedly opened a criminal case against opposition leaders, some of which have already fled the country. The case accuses them of trying to seize power or stage a coup. Lukashenko, Belarus’s current ruler, has also ordered the police to use all necessary force to end mass protests against his rule which have been occurring throughout the week.

On August 9, Lukashenko won the elections, however, the results have been highly contested with many believing that the voting was tampered with. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is currently in hiding in Lithuania after threats on behalf of Lukashenko’s administration.

Read More: Belarus opens criminal case against opposition leaders