U.S. Army Report Describes North Korea’s Cyber Warfare Capabilities

A new report published by the US Army details North Korea’s cyber warfare capabilities, which currently pose a significant threat to US national security. The report is over three pages, and highlights electronic intelligence warfare. This tactic is allegedly commonly used by North Korea to collect information on its enemies. This can also be used to launch destructive attacks on information systems and infrastructure.

North Korea’s electronic warfare arsenal, according to the report, contains both lethal and nonlethal methods such as electronic jamming and signals reconnaissance to the physical destruction of targets. These types of attacks are favorable as they are often hard to mitigate and trace after the fact and they provide a low-cost and low-risk method for information collection and destruction.

