Facebook sued over fact-check messages on anti-vaccination posts

On Monday, the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) which is lead by Robert Kennedy Jr., filed a lawsuit against Facebook for its regulation of news related to anti-vaccination posts, which the organization claims are forms of censorship. In April, amid a global pandemic and tons of misinformation related to COVID-19, Facebook began to notify users when they interacted with fake news related to the health industry. This includes likes, reactions, or comments.

The CHD was at the receiving end of Facebook’s regulatory measures, which it claimed was censoring its post. The organization released fake information about “cure-all” solutions, fake methods to prevent infection, and conspiracy theories such as a connection between 5G technology and COVID-19. The warnings placed on the CHD’s posts included alerts to fact-check information and links to the CDC and WHO pages.

