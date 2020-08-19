Global RiskNews Briefs

Belarus unrest, Opposition appeals to EU as summit begins

19 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled opposition leader in Belarus, spoke from Lithuania yesterday appealing to her followers and urging them to recognize current ruler Alexander Lukashenko’s illegitimacy due to skewed elections that occurred just a few weeks ago. The opposition party has begun appealing to the EU ahead of its scheduled summit. The official results of Belarus’s elections that kept Lukashenko in power after 26 years of rule revealed that he received 80% of the vote, however, Belarusians disputed these numbers.

The elections sparked 10 days of street protests and strikes that are ongoing. Lukashenko has since rejected calls for another election, however, others claim that his rule is illegitimate due to a massive vote-rigging campaign. Amid deadly clashes with the police, thousands of protestors have been arrested.

Read More: Belarus unrest, Opposition appeals to EU as summit begins

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Belarus leader says there won’t be new elections ‘until you kill me’ as protesters rally against strongman

August 18, 2020

Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

August 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2