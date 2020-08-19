Global RiskNews Briefs

Australia secures deal for potential Covid-19 vaccine, will provide it free to all citizens

19 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Australi and drugmaker AstraZeneca has entered a deal in which Australi will provide a COVID-19 vaccine free to its entire population should the developing vaccine clear all necessary trials. AstraZeneca is currently working on the vaccine in partnership with Oxford University and has recently entered into the advanced trial period, testing on thousands of volunteers across multiple countries.

The deal would allow the Australian government to manufacture and administer the vaccine to all of its citizens without charging the astronomical costs that other countries will likely do. The vaccine currently in development in England is one of the most promising out of all efforts, according to Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. The deal with AstraZeneca would mean that all 25 million Australians would have access to the vaccine.

