After Mali Coup, Mutineers Pledge Fresh Elections

19 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

In Mali, military officers who staged a coup that forced the resignation of sitting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced that they will organize fresh elections to re-establish a fair and just government. The militants appeared on state television shortly after sunrise, pledging their commitment to new and fair elections.

The group that staged the coup forced Keita to resign on national television and announce that parliament will be dissolved after he was detained and ousted from government alongside other top Malian officials. Keita stated that he did not want any bloodshed in the subsequent days after the coup.

