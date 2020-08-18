Global RiskNews Briefs

Belarus leader says there won’t be new elections ‘until you kill me’ as protesters rally against strongman

18 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

After a tumultuous week of criticism, protests, and a highly contested election, Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko has now stated that there will not be new elections “until you kill me.” In a video shared by local news outlets, Lukashenko made the comment while visiting a factory in Minsk on Monday where he was met with booing and protests.

His remarks were met with agreeance, with protestors making threats to the leade’s wellbeing. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, is now facing pressure from both inside and outside the country to resign due to the unjust elections, protests, and international condemnation.

Read More: Belarus leader says there won’t be new elections ‘until you kill me’ as protesters rally against strongman

