Tens of thousands gather in Minsk to protest, as Lukashenko holds rival demonstration

17 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

In Belarus, thousands of protestors gathered to protest Lukashenko’s re-election, which many claim was skewed in favor of the incumbent, who has ruled over the country for 26 years. The protestors marched through Minsk on Sunday, demanding a new and fair presidential election. Lukashenko’s victory in the election last Sunday has been highly contested due to alleged interference.

Reporters state that there were roughly 50,000 protestors attending the demonstration, which lasted throughout the day. Lukashenko delivered a national address in Minsk at the same time. Although the country’s Interior Ministry claimed that 65,000 people attended the pro-government rally at which Lukashenko spoke, CNN’s team in Minsk estimated that there were only 10,000 supporters.

