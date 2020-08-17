Global RiskNews Briefs

Japan’s Economy in Deep Hole After Second-Quarter Plunge

17 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

In Japan, Gross domestic product fell 7.8% in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to Q1, representing a deep recession that could prove difficult to recover from. The contraction was much sharper than the country’s previous financial crisis, which saw a 4.8% drop in 2009.

Economists have claimed that Japan is faring well when compared to its competitors and allies, however, the country will still face challenges when trying to recover from the record drop in GDP. The COVID-19 crisis and resulting preventative lockdown measures have resulted in a global drop in GDP among top-performing countries such as China, the US, England, France, and Japan.

Read More: Japan’s Economy in Deep Hole After Second-Quarter Plunge

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

After Beirut Explosion, Lebanon Faces Surge in Coronavirus Cases

August 18, 2020

Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

August 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2