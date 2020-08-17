Global RiskNews Briefs

Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

17 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the decision to postpone the country’s general election by a month due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that is ongoing. Although the vote was positioned to take place on September 19, it will now occur on October 17.

Ardern stated that the new date would also allow parties to change campaign plans to accommodate for COVID-19 preventative measures. The country’s largest city re-entered lockdown earlier this week amid a new outbreak. The opposition National Party advocated for the delay, claiming that the campaigning restrictions gave Ardern an advantage over other candidates.

Read More: Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

After Beirut Explosion, Lebanon Faces Surge in Coronavirus Cases

August 18, 2020

Japan’s Economy in Deep Hole After Second-Quarter Plunge

August 17, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2