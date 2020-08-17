Jacinda Ardern delays election over coronavirus fears

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the decision to postpone the country’s general election by a month due to a spike in COVID-19 cases that is ongoing. Although the vote was positioned to take place on September 19, it will now occur on October 17.

Ardern stated that the new date would also allow parties to change campaign plans to accommodate for COVID-19 preventative measures. The country’s largest city re-entered lockdown earlier this week amid a new outbreak. The opposition National Party advocated for the delay, claiming that the campaigning restrictions gave Ardern an advantage over other candidates.

