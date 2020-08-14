CyberNews Briefs

NSA, FBI Warn of Linux Malware Used in Espionage Attacks

14 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Two government agencies, the NSA and the FBI, have warned about a new malware variant called Drovorub that intentionally targets Linux systems and was constructed by the Russian military for use in cyber-espionage operations. Drovorub boasts a variety of espionage capabilities, including file stealing and remote code execution.

According to the warning issued by the NSA and FBI, the malware is a threat to national security systems at agencies such as the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base as they have customers that use Linux systems. The malware could be leveraged by attackers to steal sensitive data, download and upload files, execute arbitrary commands, and forward network traffic.

