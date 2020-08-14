News BriefsTechnology

New Coalition Wants to Help in Fight Against Election Misinformation

14 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Earlier this week, a sophisticated and massive disinformation campaign was exposed in a report detailing attempts to sway US voter opinions and derail US presidential elections. A new group has emerged that aims to form a coalition that is dedicated to fighting election misinformation and fake news.

Platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in which information spreads rapidly and fake news is often reposted thousands of times have also spoken out about misinformation, vowing to remove false information regarding the elections. The Election Integrity Partnership consists of a collaboration between the Stanford Internet Observatory and Program on Democracy and the Internet, as well as the company Graphika and two other university programs at The University of Washington.

