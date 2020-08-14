Global RiskNews Briefs

Israel’s Normalization With U.A.E. Squeezes Saudi Arabia

14 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates made a surprising announcement that they would normalize ties with Israel. This has applied pressure on Saudi Arabic to follow in the U.A.E’s footsteps, although it remains unclear whether they will do so. Saudi Arabia risks angering the public and diverging from previous policies of promoting Palestine.

The more has also heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Iran as Iran has been an outspoken critic of Israel. Saudi Arabia and Iran have competed over Islamic leadership for years. Iran condemned the U.A.E accord earlier today.

Read More: Israel’s Normalization With U.A.E. Squeezes Saudi Arabia

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

August 14, 2020

New Coalition Wants to Help in Fight Against Election Misinformation

August 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2