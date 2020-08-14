Israel’s Normalization With U.A.E. Squeezes Saudi Arabia

Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates made a surprising announcement that they would normalize ties with Israel. This has applied pressure on Saudi Arabic to follow in the U.A.E’s footsteps, although it remains unclear whether they will do so. Saudi Arabia risks angering the public and diverging from previous policies of promoting Palestine.

The more has also heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Iran as Iran has been an outspoken critic of Israel. Saudi Arabia and Iran have competed over Islamic leadership for years. Iran condemned the U.A.E accord earlier today.

