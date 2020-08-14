Global RiskNews Briefs

Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

14 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Protests across Belarus earlier this week lead to a series of arrests after the demonstrations turned violent and citizens clashed with law enforcement and security forces. Now, Belarusians are claiming that the country’s security forces treated the detainees inhumanely, beating, torturing, and humiliating them while in government custody.

The protesters are speaking out against the recent elections in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko received 80% of the vote, allowing him to continue his 26-year rule. Belarusians have claimed that the election was skewed and marred by fraud to keep Lukashenko in power. Lukashenko’s administration has been accused of using inappropriate force to counter the protests, however, the new accounts of mistreatment while detained has caused public outrage.

Read More: Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

New Coalition Wants to Help in Fight Against Election Misinformation

August 14, 2020

Israel’s Normalization With U.A.E. Squeezes Saudi Arabia

August 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2