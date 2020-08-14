Belarusians accuse authorities of torture and humiliation during mass detentions

Protests across Belarus earlier this week lead to a series of arrests after the demonstrations turned violent and citizens clashed with law enforcement and security forces. Now, Belarusians are claiming that the country’s security forces treated the detainees inhumanely, beating, torturing, and humiliating them while in government custody.

The protesters are speaking out against the recent elections in which incumbent Alexander Lukashenko received 80% of the vote, allowing him to continue his 26-year rule. Belarusians have claimed that the election was skewed and marred by fraud to keep Lukashenko in power. Lukashenko’s administration has been accused of using inappropriate force to counter the protests, however, the new accounts of mistreatment while detained has caused public outrage.