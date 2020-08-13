ReVoLTE Attack Allows Hackers to Listen in on Mobile Calls

An attack on the Voice over LTE (VoLTE) mobile communications protocol consisted of threat actors breaking encryption codes and listening in on phone calls. The rare attack on cellular protocol leverages an encryption implementation bug at base stations. The attack has been named ReVoLTE by the researchers investigating it. The cyberattack consists of attackers exploiting an implementation flaw in LTE cellular protocol.

The attackers then used keystream reuse to recover the contents of encrypted VoLTE calls. Researchers claim that the keystream reuse allows the threat actors to decrypt phone calls without sophisticated technology or resources. Attacks of this nature are not frequent due to legwork involved.