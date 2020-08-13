NASA has announced plans to launch an internal contact tracing program to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus among its personnel and other agencies. NASA stated that the program, which will be voluntary, will be used to determine whether NASA employees have been exposed to the infectious virus and identify further points of possible exposure or transmission. NASA published an information collection notice on Tuesday in the Federal Register outlining the program’s details.

The program will also consist of appointing a healthcare-focused NASA employee to act as the NASA Contact Tracer Program supervisor to lead the effort. Information the contact tracing program requires includes the employee’s contact information as well as phone numbers and email addresses of those in regular close contact. Although participation is mandatory, NASA has strongly encouraged that its employees partake in the new tracking app.

Read More: NASA Prepares to Launch Internal COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program