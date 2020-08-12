Lebanon protesters storm ministries as violent protests grip Beirut

On Saturday night, protests in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut turned violent as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement. The protestors stormed several government ministries, outraged over a recent explosion that injured thousands and killed hundreds. The blast caused widespread destruction throughout the capital city and was the result of improperly stored ammonium nitrate. Many Lebanese are blaming the explosion on the government, claiming that it is the result of corruption and negligence.

The Banking Association was also taken over by protestors and set ablaze over the weekend in protest over the country’s current banking crisis. As the protests spread across Beirut, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the current government after the public demanded such action. Despite the resignation statement, protests continued to push the city further into despair over the past several days.