Infections surge in Germany and Spain

In Europe, Germany and Spain have both experienced renewed COVID-19 outbreaks as countries across Europe struggle with border control and economic issues. Germany has seen more than 1,200 new cases in the past 24 hours, likely due to people returning from summer vacations after borders reopened. Germany has warned its citizens not to take non-essential trips to parts of Spain struggling to contain the virus. Germany has reported over 9,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Spain is currently facing a rising infection rate, making it the worst faring country in Western Europe at this moment. The country recorded over 1,400 new infections in its daily tally on Tuesday. Spain also reported that it is currently tracking 675 active outbreaks within the country. Spanish expert Salvador Macip stated earlier this week that Spain is currently at a critical moment in terms of handling the pandemic.

