The Better Business Bureau, a consumer rights agency, has released a statement warning US citizens of threat actors claiming to be helping Americans receive money from government COVID-19 aid programs. The fraudulent messages promise COVID-19 aid and economic stimulus packages, however, the cybercriminals behind the phishing scheme are instead harvesting personal information and bank card details.

The Better Business Bureau warned that the campaign is luring victims through social media ads, recommendations from unknowing friends and family, and web search results. The scam’s site promises government aid money from organizations such as the US Small Business Association. The BBB states that the paperwork on the site requires sharing sensitive information such as social security numbers and home addresses. The site also requests an initial payment for the services upfront, which will be stolen by the fraudulent company.

Read More: Experts Warn of ‘Consultants’ Promising to Secure Fake COVID Aid