DDoS Attacks Cresting Amid Pandemic

The latest Kaspersky quarterly DDoS attacks report highlights a huge spike in denial-of-service attacks in the second quarter of 2020. As people continued to work from home amid the pandemic, DDoS attacks became even more popular and were up by 30% compared to the first quarter of 2020. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, DDoS attacks in 2020 were three times more frequent, up 217%.

According to Kaspersky, the typical trend for DDoS attacks throughout a calendar year is to spike at the beginning during businesses’ peak season and steadily fall through spring and summer. Kaspersky disclosed that the number of attacks in Q2 2019 fell by 39% when compared to Q1 of the same year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted this trend and teleworking efforts have made DDoS attacks more desirable for threat actors, resulting in the second quarter spike.