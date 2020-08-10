Reddit Attack Defaces Dozens of Channels

Over the weekend, dozens of Reddit channels were defaced with spam content related to Donald Trump and his 2020 campaign. The incidents draw parallels with the recent Twitter attack in which hackers took over major accounts, including verified accounts for politicians and celebrities. Most of the defaced Reddit channels are related to sports, entertainment, specific cities, and television.

According to researchers, the defaced channels have a total in the tens of millions of subscribers. The attackers were able to compromise moderator and administrator accounts that had not enabled two-factor authentication. Although the attack is ongoing, remediation is reportedly in the works.

