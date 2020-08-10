Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under new national security law

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong citizen, and media tycoon, has been arrested under suspicions of colluding with foreign forces, according to the local police. This action became an offense under a new national security law that was imposed on Hong Kong by China last month, drawing international criticism. Lai was well known for his support of the pro-democracy movement and his frequent criticism of China. Lai’s business partner Mark Simon reported that he was arrested early on Monday.

Today, Hong Kong police arrested at least nine people ranging in age from 23 to 72 on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud, and other offenses made illegal under the national security law. According to a police spokesperson, Lai was among those arrested, noting that the investigation was ongoing and that more arrests were likely. Those arrested also included several top executives at Apple Daily, which could cause the Hong Kong location to suffer greatly. The newsroom was reportedly searched with a warrant by the police. Under the new national security law, collusion with foreign powers has a maximum penalty of life in prison.