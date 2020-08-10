CyberNews Briefs

Hackers Dump 20GB of Intel’s Confidential Data Online

10 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Intel Corp., which specializes in chipmaking, has been the victim of an intellectual property leak stemming from its partner and customer resource center. The organization experienced a data breach earlier this year, however, more than 20 gigabytes of source code and proprietary data belonging to the company were recently leaked online.

According to a report released by Intel to Ars Technica, most of the data leaked in the operation has not been published publicly anywhere and is classified as confidential under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. The leaked data was made available on BitTorrent feeds as of yesterday and appears to be from the Intel Resource and Design Center. This center holds information of registered users who are Intel customers and partners.

