Rescuers in Lebanon recover more bodies days after blast

In Lebanon, days after a deadly explosion that killed at least 149 and injured thousands more, rescue teams continue to search through rubble and destruction to retrieve more casualties. Beirut’s port was wrecked by an explosion triggered by a fire that caused 2,750 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate to ignite. Ammonium nitrate is a chemical used for explosives and fertilizer that was confiscated at the port from an impounded cargo ship in 2013.

In the past 24 hours, rescue teams have recovered at least four more bodies, raising the death toll to 149. The blast was heard from roughly 150 miles away and devastated neighborhoods and city blocks nearby. The government has launched an investigation into the incident after international and domestic criticism over negligence and corruption. Several countries have sent teams to aid Lebanese forces in locating blast survivors.

