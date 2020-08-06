News BriefsTechnology

White House, NSF Launch Partnership to Boost K-12 Access to Quantum Education

06 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

Today, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and National Science Foundation announced that they intend to increase grade school access to quantum information science. Quantum computing and information science demands are on the rise, forcing the US to address education gaps that could hinder the national development of a quantum-ready workforce.

The National Q-12 Education Partnership initiative was pioneered by over a dozen quantum driving academic and industry leaders. The initiative will develop K-12 quantum computing programs, including creating new tools and materials for classroom use. The goal of the program is to eventually create a range of students who are prepared for quantum career fields.

