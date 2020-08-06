State Department offers $10 million for info on hackers targeting U.S. elections

The State Department announced today that they are offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that would lead to identifying or locating foreign operatives attempting to interfere in the US 2020 Presidential elections. The State Department’s move is likely due to interference in the 2016 elections, in which Russian cybercriminals were able to compromise websites and voter registration systems in seven US states.

The reward includes individuals who may be aiding and abetting a violation of title 18 as well, which criminalizes computer fraud and abuse. Individuals who have information on potentially suspicious activity relating to accessing election or campaign infrastructure, voter registration databases, voting machines, or malicious cyber operations against political organizations could be eligible for financial compensation from the State Department. The move also demonstrates the State Department’s commitment to preventing interference in the upcoming election.

