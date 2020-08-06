Global RiskNews Briefs

Malware Attacks Exploiting Machine Identities Double

06 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

According to new research released by threat analysts at Venafi, the number of malware campaigns that exploit machine identities doubled between 2018 and 2019. Venafi gathered data on the misuse of machine identities through analyzing security incidents in the public domain, uncovering the rapid increase in the hacking technique. Venafi’s threat intelligence team researched high-profile campaigns such as CryptoSink, Skidmap, and TrickBot.

Over the past decade, malware attacks using machine identities grew eightfold. However, over the past five years, the number of attacks increased more rapidly. The report and analysis is a part of a threat research program that aims to map security risks connected with machine identities that are left unprotected.

