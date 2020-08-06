Global RiskNews Briefs

Germany orders tests for all travelers from ‘risk areas’

06 Aug 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, Germany announced that it will begin mandatory testing for travelers arriving from high-risk countries, including the United States. Germany’s health minister delivered the statement on Thursday after the country recorded its highest increase in new infections in three months. Germany has witnessed a steady upward trend in the number of new infections over the past several weeks, with 1,045 cases recorded on Wednesday. This marks the first time Germany has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day since early May.

Health Minister Jens Spahn stated that the country is experiencing small outbreaks occurring at events such as family parties, workplaces, and community facilities. Germany is also concerned that school holidays ending in some regions could create more COVID-19 cases as vacationers bring the virus back to Germany from abroad. Last Saturday, the government begin offering tree testing for those returning to the country, which is likely the reason for the increase in recorded cases. According to Spahn, the rate of travelers testing positive is up to twice as high as the average for those tested in Germany.

