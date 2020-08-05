‘Thanks for Flying SpaceX’

On Sunday, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth after two months of living at the International Space Station. The duo was shuttled to safety by a SpaceX Dragon capsule that landed in waters off in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida. SpaceX has launched several rockets without incidents over the past few years, however, it has somewhat shifted focus to commercializing space and allowing citizens to experience space travel.

SpaceX debuted its Dragon capsule for the first time over the weekend, bringing astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to Earth utilizing a quartet of parachutes in the sky with a capsule dangling below. The last time a similar landing occurred was in 1975, at the end of the Apollo era. Space technology and spaceflight have drastically changed since then, furthered by the innovative technologies and solutions pioneered by SpaceX and NASA.

